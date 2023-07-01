News analysis

Violence involving France’s ‘lost generation’ is result of decades of poor policies

Jonathan Eyal
Global Affairs Correspondent
Firefighters on June 30 putting out the flames on a vehicle set on fire during violent protests in Tours, France. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
31 min ago
Published
1 hour ago
LONDON – France is experiencing its most serious wave of street rioting in decades as large numbers of mainly young men rampage through the country’s main cities, looting shops in protest at the police killing of a teenager in a suburb of Paris, the capital, on Tuesday.

An average of 45,000 police officers are deployed each night, backed by light armoured vehicles and special crack police units, to quell the violence, which has already resulted in the death of another man, who fell from a supermarket roof during an apparent burglary attempt.

