Venezuela hopeful Rosales willing to cede place to opposition unity candidate

FILE PHOTO: Manuel Rosales, governor of Zulia and presidential candidate for the opposition, addresses the media, in Caracas, Venezuela March 26, 2024. REUTERS/Leonardro Fernandez Viloria/File Photo
Updated
Mar 28, 2024, 01:55 AM
Published
Mar 28, 2024, 01:55 AM

MARACAIBO - Venezuela presidential hopeful Manuel Rosales said on Wednesday he is willing to hand over his place on the ballot to a unity candidate, amid uncertainty over who will carry the opposition's banner in a July contest against President Nicolas Maduro.

Neither the landslide winner of an October opposition primary nor her alternate were able to register for the race before a Monday deadline, though two opposition groups, including Rosales' A New Time party managed to register candidates. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top