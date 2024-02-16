US Justice Department says it disrupted Russian intelligence hacking network

A January 2024 court-authorised operation neutralised a network of hundreds of small office/home office (SOHO) routers controlled by Russian intelligence. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Feb 16, 2024, 02:54 AM
Published
Feb 16, 2024, 02:17 AM

WASHINGTON - The US Justice Department said on Feb 15 it disrupted a Russian intelligence hacking network.

"For the second time in two months, we've disrupted state-sponsored hackers from launching cyber-attacks behind the cover of compromised US routers," US Deputy Attorney-General Lisa Monaco said, in a statement.

The Justice Department said that a January 2024 court-authorised operation neutralised the network of hundreds of small office/home office (SOHO) routers controlled by Russian intelligence and used "to conceal and otherwise enable a variety of crimes."

"In this case, Russian intelligence services turned to criminal groups to help them target home and office routers, but the Justice Department disabled their scheme," Attorney-General Merrick Garland added.

Mr Garland said the Justice Department was accelerating efforts to disrupt the Russian government's cyber campaigns against the United States and its partners, including Ukraine. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Russia’s advances on space-based nuclear weapon draw US concerns
Russian bloggers say fleet commander fired after latest ship attack by Ukraine

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top