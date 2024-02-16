U.S. charges suspected Mexican drug lord Zambada with fentanyl crimes

FILE PHOTO: A sign bids welcome to visitors to the village where Ismael \"El Mayo\" Zambada was born in El Alamo, on the outskirts of Culiacan, Mexico, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Undated police handout picture shows Ismael Zambada, Joaquin \"Shorty\" Guzman's right-hand man and top trafficker for three decades who has never been captured. /Courtesy of the Procuraduria General de la Republica/File Photo REUTERS
Updated
Feb 16, 2024, 08:18 AM
Published
Feb 16, 2024, 08:18 AM

MEXICO CITY - U.S. federal prosecutors charged Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada, the co-founder of Mexico's notorious Sinaloa drug cartel, with conspiracy to manufacture and distribute fentanyl, prosecutors in New York said on Thursday.

Zambada founded the Sinaloa Cartel along with now-jailed drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, and U.S. prosecutors allege he continues to lead the organization from hiding.

Thursday's fentanyl-related charges add to a litany of indictments for crimes relating to drug trafficking and organized crime.

"Fentanyl is the deadliest drug threat Americans have ever faced, and the Sinaloa Cartel continues to be the largest trafficker of fentanyl into the United States," DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said in a statement released by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Fentanyl is the leading cause of death for Americans between the ages of 18 and 45, Milgram said. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top