‘We were freaking out’: Singapore students in Michigan State University recount campus shooting

WASHINGTON - Michigan State University (MSU) undergraduate Ning Peterson and her roommate were relaxing in their dormitory room on Monday night when the text messages came, informing them of a shooter on their college campus and instructing them on what to do: Run. Hide. Fight.

They switched off the lights. They shut the windows and barricaded their door with a dresser. They spent the rest of the night in darkness, afraid, listening to police scanners and following social media accounts for updates on the situation.