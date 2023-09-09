Vibecession and why President Joe Biden gets no love for a bouncy US economy

WASHINGTON – Meet Kyla Scanlon, a star economic influencer on TikTok, with a flock of over 168,000 followers and over 2.5 million likes.

Around this time in 2022, she grabbed the headlines when she coined a catchy word “vibecession” to describe the complicated United States economy that had been shrinking for two consecutive quarters.

Technically, that would be a recession. But Ms Scanlon did not want to use that term for the economy that had curiously preserved some healthy aspects even after being tossed around by the pandemic, the Ukraine war and supply chain tangles.

The official labeller of recessions in the US is the National Bureau of Economic Research which calls one only when there is “a notable drop in economic activity that lasts longer than a few months and is spread throughout the economy”.

It did not diagnose a recession in 2022 because other indicators remained positive. For instance, foreign business investment stayed strong, and the economy was creating jobs, not shedding them.

However, opinion surveys at the time showed that Americans certainly felt the pain from soaring inflation and an aggressive round of interest rate hikes. Households bore the burden of heavier mortgage payments, and every dollar they earned diminished in real value.

Ms Scanlon, a 25-year-old former options trader who says she wants to explain the economy in a “fun” way, called the phenomenon vibecession on her social media channels to capture the gap between good data and bad vibes, between how people are feeling and how they should be feeling.

The term seeped into mainstream media.

One year on, as the economy visibly strengthened, many pundits declared the end of that vibecession.

The figures are encouraging. The US economy has seen a good first half in 2023.

Jobs are plentiful and underpin brisk consumer spending which is the most important force in the US economy. Spending accounts for two-thirds of the gross domestic product (GDP).

Real GDP, which is adjusted for inflation, increased at an annual rate of 2.1 per cent in the second quarter of 2023, after a 2 per cent growth in the first quarter. Some projections see an even stronger third quarter.

Although the dark cloud on the horizon is inflation, increasingly, economists on the eternal vigil are speaking of a “soft landing”. In this longed-for outcome, inflation cools while the economy still grows.

In a briefing this week, DBS Bank economists said the US was propping up the world economy, accounting for nearly 30 per cent of global GDP growth in 2023.

However, Americans remain unconvinced – and US President Joe Biden is getting no love.