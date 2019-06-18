US to send 1,000 additional troops to the Middle East

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG, REUTERS) - The Trump administration will send about 1,000 more American troops to the Middle East as tensions between the US and Iran continue to rise.

"I have authorised approximately 1,000 additional troops for defensive purposes to address air, naval, and ground-based threats in the Middle East," acting defence secretary Patrick Shanahan said in a statement on Monday evening (June 17).

He offered no details on where the troops would be deployed or what their missions might be.

The US has accused the Iranians of being behind attacks on tankers sailing near the Persian Gulf.

"The recent Iranian attacks validate the reliable, credible intelligence we have received on hostile behaviour by Iranian forces and their proxy groups that threaten United States personnel and interests across the region," Mr Shanahan added.

"The United States does not seek conflict with Iran. The action today is being taken to ensure the safety and welfare of our military personnel working throughout the region and to protect our national interests."

Reuters first reported plans to send US additional troops to the Middle East earlier on Monday.