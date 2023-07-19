US suspends Wuhan Institute funds over Covid-19 stonewalling

WASHINGTON - The Biden administration has halted the Wuhan Institute of Virology’s access to federal funding after the lab failed to provide documents about safety and security measures, according to a memo obtained by Bloomberg News.

The Department of Health and Human Services notified the Wuhan Institute on Monday of the suspension, and also told the lab it’s seeking to debar it entirely, according to the memo.

It found, after a review that began in September, the Chinese facility isn’t compliant with federal regulations.

“This action will ensure the (Wuhan Institute of Virology) does not receive another dollar of federal funding,” an HHS spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

The move is a dramatic escalation of US efforts to pressure China into sharing more information on the origin of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has killed about 7 million people.

The Wuhan Institute has been at the centre of a Biden administration probe into the earliest days of the virus, and the US has repeatedly accused it of stonewalling its investigation.

The lab hasn’t yet respond to the US government since its decision to make the lab ineligible for future federal awards, including new contracts, grants and other transactions, the HHS spokesperson said.

The Wuhan Institute hasn’t gotten any money from the National Institutes of Health since June 2020. BLOOMBERG