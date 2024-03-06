US Super Tuesday: With Haley almost out of the primary race, her voters become hot property

WILMINGTON (North Carolina) – Republican presidential front runner Donald Trump stormed past his lone challenger Nikki Haley to close in on his party nomination on Super Tuesday – the biggest day of the 2024 primary season on March 5.

It was, however, not the clean sweep he clearly hoped for. Mrs Haley won the north-eastern state of Vermont, to add to her win in Washington DC on March 3. But Trump won 12 other states that were also holding their nominating contests. At 1am EST (2pm Singapore time), two other races, in Alaska and Utah, were still not called.