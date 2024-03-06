News analysis

US Super Tuesday: With Haley almost out of the primary race, her voters become hot property

Bhagyashree Garekar
US Bureau Chief
The heat is now on Mrs Nikki Haley to pull out – or show that she has enough resources and a credible path to victory to continue in the race. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Mar 06, 2024, 04:59 PM
Published
Mar 06, 2024, 04:15 PM
WILMINGTON (North Carolina) – Republican presidential front runner Donald Trump stormed past his lone challenger Nikki Haley to close in on his party nomination on Super Tuesday – the biggest day of the 2024 primary season on March 5.

It was, however, not the clean sweep he clearly hoped for. Mrs Haley won the north-eastern state of Vermont, to add to her win in Washington DC on March 3. But Trump won 12 other states that were also holding their nominating contests. At 1am EST (2pm Singapore time), two other races, in Alaska and Utah, were still not called.

