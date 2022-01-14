Coronavirus: Global situation

US slams China for cancelling flights due to positive cases

WASHINGTON • The Biden administration has criticised China's decision to cancel a growing number of flights from the United States to China because of passengers who later tested positive for Covid-19, warning that it could take action in response.

"China's actions are inconsistent with its obligations under the US-China Air Transport Agreement. We are engaging with the (Chinese government) on this and we retain the right to take regulatory measures as appropriate," a US Transportation Department spokesman said on Wednesday.

China on Wednesday ordered the suspension of six more US-to-China flights in the coming weeks after a surge in passengers testing positive for Covid-19, rising to 70 cancellations mandated this year in a schedule that had already been drastically cut back.

Airlines for America, a trade group representing United, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and others, said US carriers are in "communication with the US and Chinese governments to identify a path forward that minimises impact to travellers".

Before the latest cancellations, three US airlines and four Chinese carriers were operating about 20 flights a week between the countries, below the pre-pandemic figure of more than 100 a week.

China has cut total international flights to just 200 a week, or 2 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, the authorities had said in September.

