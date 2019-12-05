Three wounded in shooting at Pearl Harbour military base in Hawaii

HONOLULU (REUTERS, AFP) - A gunman opened fire at the historic military base in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii on Wednesday (Dec 4), base officials said, with local media reporting that at least three people were wounded, two of them critically, before the suspect took his own life.

In a posting on the social network, the base said: "JBPHH security forces have responded to a reported shooting at the Pearl Harbour Naval Shipyard.

"The incident occurred at approximately 2.30pm," it added. "Due to the ongoing security incident, access/gates to #JBPHH are closed."

Officials would provide an update "when we have further information", the posting added.

A base spokesman confirmed that a shooting had taken place but declined to give more details.

NBC affiliate Hawaii News Now, citing a base spokesman, said at least three people had been wounded in the attack, which took place at Drydock 2 of the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard.

The witness told local media he was sitting at his computer when he heard shots fired and saw three victims on the ground.

The witness, who did not want to be identified, said he then saw the gunman who was wearing what appeared to be a navy or sailor’s uniform shoot himself in the head.

Hawaii News Now reported that two of the victims were in grave condition at local hospitals.



Traffic backs up at the main gates after a shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval shipyard, on Dec 4, 2019, near Pearl Harbor in Honolulu. PHOTO: AP



Joint Base Pearl Harbour-Hickam is a combined US Air Force and Navy Installation located 13km from Honolulu.

The base was put on lockdown for about two hours after the shooting.

The incident comes three days before the anniversary of the Dec 7, 1941 attack on the naval base that led the United States to enter World War II by declaring war on Japan.