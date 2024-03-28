US man changes name to ‘Literally Anybody Else’ and announces US presidential bid

An American man has changed his name to “Literally Anybody Else” and announced that he will be running for US president in November’s election.

Formerly known as Dustin Ebey, the 35-year-old schoolteacher from Texas and US Army veteran said he changed his name in January to express dissatisfaction with the current presidential candidates, Mr Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

“This isn’t about me... (as much) as it is an idea. We can do better out of 300 million people for president,” Mr Else told news outlet WFAA88.

“There really should be some outlet for people like me who are just so fed up with this constant power grab between the two parties that has no benefit for the common person.”

The name change was reflected on Mr Else’s new driving licence, which he has shown to the US media.

US political website The Hill reported that Mr Else has also made a filing with the Federal Election Commission under the name.

Mr Else has set up a website and social media accounts to promote his candidacy.

On his website, he listed issues he is championing such as quality healthcare for every American, a fair tax system, criminal justice reform, a year-round school year, and securing of the US borders.

“Literally Anybody Else isn’t a just a person, it’s a rally cry,” Mr Else’s website said.

“America should not be stuck choosing between the ‘King of Debt’ (his self-declaration) and an 81-year-old,” the website said in reference to Trump and Mr Biden, respectively.

Mr Else has also launched a GoFundMe page to fund his campaign, which has raised US$345 (S$465) so far.

He stressed that he is “not delusional” and is aware of the challenge to get enough signatures to have his name on ballots.

Under Texas law, an independent candidate needs 113,151 signatures from non-primary voters by May to get his name listed on the ballots.

As such, Mr Else is campaigning to get people to write his name on their ballot paper.

“Write that name in – we don’t really have a ‘neither’ option on the ballot, and this fills that role,” Mr Else told WFAA88.