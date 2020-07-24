US judge finds ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen was target of retaliation over book, releases him from prison

Cohen arrives home after being released from prison in May 2020.
Cohen arrives home after being released from prison in May 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
12 min ago

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen was ordered released from prison and will return to home confinement on Friday (July 23) after a federal judge found he was a target of retaliation for planning to publish a book about the president.

Cohen was sent home from prison in May because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He was shackled again on July 9 after he questioned an agreement that barred him from publishing his book, engaging with news organisations and posting on social media.

Judge Alvin Hellerstein said he had never in his 21 years on the bench seen a provision barring a prisoner from speaking to the media.

"How can I take any other inference but that it was retaliatory?"

Cohen has been in solitary confinement in a federal prison in Otisville, New York, about 110km north-west of New York City.

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 

Branded Content