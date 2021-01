The US House of Representatives expects to vote today on whether to begin a second impeachment of President Donald Trump, accusing him of inciting insurrection ahead of last week's storming of the Capitol, congressional Demo-crats said.

The Democrats also introduced a resolution calling on Vice-President Mike Pence and the Cabinet to act to remove Mr Trump, seeking to pass it by unanimous consent, which Republican lawmakers blocked. That resolution will go to the House for a vote today.