US conservative vision for 2025 seeks to ditch climate goals, create a much stronger presidency

WASHINGTON – If a Republican gets into the White House come 2025, expect clean energy goals to be abandoned and fossil fuels to roar back, and progressive social policies and environmental regulations to be gutted.

According to a policy paper by a conservative United States think-tank, a Republican president would crack the whip across federal government agencies, eviscerating the bureaucracy to weed out the so-called “deep state”, which conservatives insist is inherently liberal and acts as a brake on the executive.