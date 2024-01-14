US climate envoy John Kerry to leave Biden administration

WASHINGTON - Former US senator and secretary of state John Kerry will leave his post as President Joe Biden’s special climate envoy after three years but will help Mr Biden’s re-election campaign, two administration sources said on Jan 13.

The decision by Mr Kerry, 80, comes a month after he played an instrumental in helping broker an international agreement announced in Dubai for nations around the world to transition away from fossil fuels.

He informed his staff on Jan 13 about his decision after speaking with Mr Biden on Jan 10, one of the sources familiar with the situation told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity. The administration has made no decisions about who may be selected to replace Mr Kerry, the source said.

The sources said Mr Kerry would leave the position later this winter.

Mr Kerry, as secretary of state under Democratic former president Barack Obama, also helped broker the 2015 Paris climate agreement in which nations committed to steps to combat climate change. Mr Kerry previously served as a Democratic senator from Massachusetts and was his party’s 2004 presidential nominee, losing to Republican incumbent George W. Bush.

Axios first reported Mr Kerry’s plans.

Mr Kerry, a long-time advocate on climate issues, was among the first senior officials who Mr Biden, a Democrat, appointed after winning the 2020 presidential election. Mr Biden, seeking re-election in November, tasked Mr Kerry with restoring American engagement in international climate negotiations after Republican former president Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the Paris agreement.

Mr Kerry, whose appointment as special envoy on climate change did not require US Senate confirmation, has a seat on the National Security Council in the White House, marking the first time an official on that body was dedicated to the climate issue.