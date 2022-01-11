US charges New York man with threatening to kill Donald Trump

Thomas Welnicki expressed his interest in killing Trump in a July 2020 interview with US Capitol Police. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
5 min ago

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - A New York man has been criminally charged with threatening to kill former US President Donald Trump, court papers show.

According to a criminal complaint unsealed on Monday (Jan 10), Thomas Welnicki, of Rockaway Beach, New York, expressed his interest in killing Trump in a July 2020 interview with US Capitol Police and in several phone calls in 2021 to the Secret Service.

Trump is identified as "Individual-1" in the complaint, which was filed in Brooklyn federal court. A footnote says Individual-1 was US president from Jan 20, 2017, to Jan 20, 2021.

An arrest warrant was issued for Welnicki on Friday. His lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The US attorney's office in Brooklyn had no immediate additional comment.

