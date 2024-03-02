US CDC drops five-day Covid-19 isolation guidelines

WASHINGTON - The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on March 1 dropped its five-day Covid-19 isolation recommendations under a new guidance.

Instead, it suggested that people return to normal activities if symptoms improve and they are fever-free for at least 24 hours without needing medicines.

The guidelines had not been updated since December 2021, when the agency had shortened the recommended isolation time for Americans with asymptomatic cases to five days from 10 days.

“CDC is making updates to the recommendations now because the US is seeing far fewer hospitalisations and deaths associated with COVID-19 and because we have more tools than ever to combat flu, COVID and RSV,” the agency said in a statement.

The agency recommended that once people resume normal activities, they should take additional prevention strategies, including keeping a distance from others, for the next five days to curb the disease spread.

The agency’s recommendations include enhanced precautions to protect those most at risk for severe illness, including those over 65 and people with weakened immune systems.

Its data estimated nearly 92.3 per cent of Covid-19 cases in the United States for the two weeks ending on March 2 were caused by the sub-variant JN.1, classified as a “variant of interest” by the World Health Organisation.

The agency on Feb 28 signed off on the use of updated Covid-19 vaccines as a second annual shot for adults aged 65 and older.

According to the agency’s estimates, around 22 per cent of adults in the United States have received the Covid-19 vaccine that was updated for the 2023-24 vaccination season, including close to 42 per cent of those aged 65 or older. REUTERS