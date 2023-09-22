UAW to expand strikes vs GM, Chrysler, as talks with Ford advance

DETROIT – The United Auto Workers (UAW) will expand its strikes against Detroit automakers General Motors and Chrysler parent Stellantis, but has made real progress in talks with Ford Motor, the union said on Friday.

The union will expand its strike against parts distribution centres across the United States at GM and Stellantis, extending its unprecedented, simultaneous strikes that began with one assembly plant each of the Detroit Three.

UAW president Shawn Fain, in a Facebook live event, said by targeting distribution centres, this turns the strike into a nationwide event.

“We will be everywhere from California to Massachusetts, from Oregon to Florida,” said Mr Fain.

He said earlier this week further strikes could be avoided if companies showed “significant progress” toward an agreement.

“Stellantis and GM, in particular, are going to need some serious pushing,” said Mr Fain.

He said the union has more work to do at Ford, but “we do want to recognise that Ford is showing they’re serious about reaching a deal”.

The union will also invite President Joe Biden to come to the picket lines. The president has been vocal in his support for the union’s demands for better pay and benefits.

The wider strike will not, at this time, include plants that build highly profitable pickup trucks like GM’s Chevy Silverado and Stellantis’ Ram.

About 12,700 workers walked out at plants in Missouri, Michigan and Ohio on Sept 15. Those plants produce the Ford Bronco, Jeep Wrangler and Chevrolet Colorado, alongside other popular models.

Responding to the news of progress at Ford, Mr Arthur Wheaton, who teaches collective bargaining at Cornell’s School of Industrial and Labour Relations, said: “I’m not surprised, and that is primarily because Ford has a long history of stronger labour relations.”

Prolonged action

The standoff is fueling worries about prolonged industrial action that could disrupt production and ripple through the supply chain and dent US economic growth.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Thursday shows significant support by Americans for the striking auto workers.

The strike has become a focus of attention for Mr Biden and Republican candidates who want to replace him.

An invitation by the UAW to Mr Biden would be a notable overture by the union to the White House, which it has held at arm’s length until now.