Two JFK airport workers dead after being trapped under construction rubble

All construction at the airport was shut down after the incident. PHOTO: JOHN F. KENNEDY INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT/FACEBOOK
NEW YORK - Two workers died at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City on Monday after being trapped under construction rubble, authorities said, adding the incident was being probed.

The workers were identified by the Port Authority as Francisco Reyes and Fernando Lagunas Pereira. No additional details about them were provided.

At the time the men were trapped, they were moving the utility lines near a power plant at the airport, a Port Authority spokeswoman said. The task was connected to an US$18 billion (S$23.88 billion) improvement project at J.F.K. that includes the expansion of two existing terminals and the construction of two new ones.

All construction at the airport was shut down after the incident, which happened around 11:00 am ET (1500 GMT), the airport said on Twitter.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates the airport, was investigating the incident, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said, calling the incident a tragedy.

Emergency workers responded to the scene and removed the workers from the trench, authorities said.

The workers were declared dead at the scene itself, the airport added.

Further details about the incident were not immediately available. REUTERS, NYTIMES

