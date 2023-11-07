Trump's wealth jumped $677 million since leaving the White House

NEW YORK - With the former US president on trial in New York accused of inflating his wealth by billions of dollars for more than a decade, the question of how much he is worth is as relevant as ever.

The answer may surprise: Trump’s fortune is valued at US$3.1 billion (S$4.2 billion), up from US$2.6 billion (S$3.52 billion) in 2021, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

He spent a combative day in court on Monday arguing about how he valued his assets. The civil fraud lawsuit, brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James, could result in hundreds of millions in penalties and the loss of some of his most iconic properties.

The higher net worth comes as Trump’s businesses are proving resilient in the face of a gloomy real estate market.

His move to Florida after leaving the White House coincided with a boom in the state that’s bolstered the finances of two of his best-known properties – Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach and the Doral resort in Miami – while revenues at the rest of his golf courses have surged more than 50 per cent since 2019.

After selling his Washington hotel and paying down loans, Trump is sitting on more cash and less leverage than at any point in the past decade.

“The company has never been stronger and never been better,” his son, Eric Trump, executive vice-president of the Trump Organisation, said in an interview. “We have the most cash and the lowest debt. We are in a fantastic spot.”

Bloomberg’s wealth index has been calculating Trump’s net worth since 2015, based on ethics disclosures required for presidential candidates, public filings tied to key real estate holdings and staff reporting.

Thousands of pages of exhibits detailing the performance of his assets made available during the trial have provided a deeper look into his fortune.

The former president’s 2021 statement of financial condition, filed as part of the lawsuit, pegged his net worth at US$4.5 billion. Bloomberg’s calculation has consistently been below Trump’s figures. At the same time, Bloomberg measured the value of some Trump properties higher than what New York state claims.

Trump took the stand on Monday and testified that the properties whose values he’s accused of inflating were actually undervalued, based on the premium his brand adds. He also said that banks did not rely on his statements of financial condition when weighing loans.

“They just weren’t a very important element in banks’ decision-making process,” Trump told the court. “And we’ll explain that as this trial goes along.”

Here’s a look at New York state’s valuation of four high-profile Trump properties where the prosecution alleges fraud occurred, along with Bloomberg’s own approach to assessing the assets.

Mar-a-Lago

Trump’s valuation (2021): US$612.1 million

Bloomberg valuation (2023): US$240 million

New York’s valuation (2021): US$27.6 million

It is fair to say that Trump’s most famous property these days is no longer New York’s Trump Tower but his Mar-a-Lago Club, the historic Palm Beach estate built by Marjorie Merriweather Post in the 1920s that he now calls home.

The sprawling resort has been at the centre of some publicised post-presidency scandals, from classified documents being kept in one of its bathrooms to the location where Trump is said to have shared nuclear submarine secrets with an Australian businessman – something that Trump denies.

It is also a major focus in Trump’s fraud lawsuit.