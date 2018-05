WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump will not travel to Israel for the controversial opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem, according to a White House statement released on Monday (May 7).

Instead, the US delegation to the May 14 event will include US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, as well as Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and daughter Ivanka Trump, who work as advisers to the president in the White House.

(This is a developing story.)