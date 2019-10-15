Trump to issue sanctions, stop trade deal, and ratchet up tariffs on Turkey over Syria operation

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump on Monday (Oct 14) said that in response to Turkey's incursion into Syria he will soon issue an executive order authorising sanctions against current and former Turkish officials, stop negotiations with Turkey on a US$100 billion (S$137 billion) trade deal, and boost tariffs on Turkish steel to 50 per cent.

In a statement in which he vowed to swiftly destroy the Turkish economy if it continues down "this dangerous and destructive path," Trump also said that US troops coming out of Syria will re-deploy and remain in the region to monitor the situation.