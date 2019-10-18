Trump announces departure of Energy Secretary Rick Perry

FORT WORTH (AFP) - Donald Trump said Thursday (Oct 17) Energy Secretary Rick Perry, who has been caught up the impeachment probe engulfing the US president, was standing down, marking the latest departure of a senior figure from the administration.

"Rick has done a fantastic job at Energy but it was time - three years is a long time," Trump said, speaking in Texas. "We already have his replacement." The announcement came a day after the publication of an interview in which Perry said that - on Trump's orders - he had communicated with the president's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani over alleged corruption in Ukraine.