The late Karl Largerfeld’s cat is ‘most anticipated guest’ at Met Gala

The “most anticipated guest” for this year’s Met Gala in New York is the late Karl Lagerfeld’s cat, says The Wall Street Journal.

And some are hoping to see Choupette Lagerfeld – an 11-year-old Birman with enormous blue eyes and silky cream-coloured fur – strutting down the red carpet at 6pm US eastern time on Monday (6am Singapore time on Tuesday) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in Lagerfeld’s honour.

The theme for this year’s fundraising gala – Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty – pays tribute to the late German fashion designer’s styles and themes. He died in 2019 at the age of 85.

Ms Francoise Cacote, Choupette’s caretaker, told the WSJ: “She was his baby. He would say, ‘In my life, my priority is Choupette, and then everything else.’”

Ms Cacote, 50, has been Choupette’s nanny since 2012 and she inherited the cat permanently after her boss passed away.

Lagerfeld once told French Numero magazine that Choupette was “peaceful, funny, fun, graceful”.

The former Chanel creative director said: “She’s pretty to look at, and she has a great gait – but her main quality is that she doesn’t speak. It was love at first sight.”

Another time, he joked to CNN that if he could marry his cat, he would.