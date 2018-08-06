Small plane crashes in California shopping centre parking lot; 5 people reported killed

LOS ANGELES (WASHINGTON POST) - A small plane crashed in a shopping centre parking lot in Santa Ana, California, on Sunday (Aug 5), killing five people.

The Orange County (California) Fire Authority said fire and rescue units were sent to the scene after a report of a plane crash. Footage and photos on social media showed the wreckage of a twin-engine Cessna aircraft and damaged cars in the car park.

KNBC Los Angeles, citing the Orange County Fire Authority, said five people were killed.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a Cessna 414 declared an emergency before crashing in the parking lot in the vicinity of Orange County's John Wayne Airport. The FAA launched an investigation into the crash and added that the National Transportation Safety Board will determine the probable cause.