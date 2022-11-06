Sky-high electricity is Biden’s new pain point before elections

WASHINGTON – For months now, high gasoline prices have been arguably the most visible political pain point for President Joe Biden.

In most towns, they can be seen every few blocks on signs at filling stations. It’s the fundamental commodity Americans need to go to work, buy groceries and get around.

But in the runup to the US midterm elections, another energy cost is coming into focus: skyrocketing electricity bills.

It’s a topic that led off a recent gubernatorial debate in California, home to some of the nation’s priciest power. In Maine, politicians have clashed over whether renewable energy is making electricity more expensive.

In New York, the Republican candidate for governor is urging the state to reverse its ban on natural gas drilling to lower utility bills.

Electricity costs are already a key topic around kitchen tables, with one in six households falling behind on payments as budgets are stretched thin by rising prices for everything from food to housing.

And on the cusp of elections that will decide which party controls the House and Senate, soaring utility bills are also emerging as a potent threat to the Biden administration and the transition to cleaner energy.

Mr Tom Content, executive director of Citizens Utility Board of Wisconsin, an energy-advocacy group, is trying to channel ratepayers’ frustration into voter engagement.

“People are fed up,” Mr Content said.

In Europe, countries including the UK and Germany are offering utility-bill subsidies and officials have been forced to explain to outraged consumers how they plan to shield people from costs that have become unaffordable.

Rising power costs in the region have voters taking to the streets in protest and pledging to boycott payments.

Though American lawmakers haven’t proposed measures on par with Europe’s interventions, that could change, said Mr Mark Wolfe, executive director of National Energy Assistance Directors Association.

Because US polling firms don’t ask specifically about electricity prices, it’s difficult to gauge how important they are to voters relative to other issues.

“We’re not there yet, but we could be,” Mr Wolfe said. “There’s no reason it can’t happen here.”