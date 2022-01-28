Pittsburgh bridge collapses before Biden visits to tout infrastructure

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - A Pittsburgh bridge collapsed on Friday (Jan 28) hours before United States President Joe Biden was due to arrive in the former steel city to highlight his efforts to strengthen infrastructure, supply chains and revitalise US manufacturing.

Mr Biden, whose approval ratings have fallen in recent months amid a surge in the Covid-19 pandemic and high inflation, got a boost on Thursday when the Commerce Department reported the US economy grew the fastest in nearly four decades in 2021.

Hours before Mr Biden's visit, the authorities reported that a snow-covered bridge had collapsed near Pittsburgh's Frick Park.

A photo posted on social media by KDKA television showed several vehicles piled in the rubble of the collapsed roadway at the bottom of a wooded gully. At least one vehicle, which appeared to be a bus, was dangling at the edge of part of the bridge.

A strong smell of natural gas permeated the area, Pittsburgh Public Safety said in a Twitter message.

No fatalities or life-threatening injuries were reported.

"It sounded like a snow plow," a witness told KDKA, calling the timing on the day of Mr Biden's visit "an amazing coincidence".