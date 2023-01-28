Oregon man accused of torture may be using dating apps to avoid capture

GRANT PASS, Oregon – A man who the authorities said tortured a woman this week in Oregon and held her captive before fleeing into the wilderness has been using dating apps in recent days to either target more victims or force someone to help him elude capture, police said on Friday.

The authorities in Grants Pass, Oregon, have deployed dozens of officers and investigators to find the man, Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, who they believe tied and bound a woman in her own home and severely beat her until she was unconscious.

Investigators are still piecing together a timeline of the crime, but Lieutenant Jeff Hattersley of the Grants Pass Police Department said in an interview on Friday that investigators believe the woman, whose name has not been released, was kidnapped sometime between Monday, when she was last seen by a friend, and Tuesday evening, when she was found and taken to a hospital.

On Friday afternoon, the woman was still hospitalised in critical but stable condition, police said.

“I’ve been in law enforcement for 32 years,” Lt Hattersley said, “and this is one of the most heinous, terrible cases I’ve ever seen.”

Lt Hattersley declined to share many details about Foster’s activity on the dating apps. He said detectives had learned of his activity after obtaining his electronic devices through a search warrant.

The prospect of Foster remaining free has unnerved the community in Grants Pass, a city of about 39,000 residents in southern Oregon where homes are surrounded by forests, as police officers continue their sprawling search.

Lt Hattersley said Foster “knew the victim already” before attacking her, but he declined to elaborate because of the continuing investigation.

On Tuesday, a friend of the victim was concerned that he had not heard from the woman in hours, so he walked to her home and “interrupted” as the torture was occurring, Lt Hattersley said.

Foster then fled the rural neighbourhood in his car and later “escaped into the wilderness” on foot, he added.

Lt Hattersley said that were it not for the friend showing up at the house, “I think we’d have a completely different investigation” into a possible killing.

“It’s clear that his intent was to kill her,” Lt Hattersley said.

Earlier this week, a Louisiana man who used the dating app Grindr to lure gay men in a scheme to kidnap and kill them was sentenced to 45 years in federal prison for kidnapping and trying to kill a man he found on the network in 2020.