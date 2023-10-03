‘Music is the most powerful connector’: US Secretary of State Blinken on why he loves to rock

WASHINGTON – It’s usually not a good sign when video of a senior government official singing goes viral on social media, where the crowds are as tough as they come.

But when Secretary of State Antony Blinken picked up a black Fender guitar at a State Department event last Wednesday night and joined a band for Muddy Waters’ Hoochie Coochie Man, the response on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, where the video has been watched more than eight million times, drew positive reviews – and more than a little shock.

“I had. NO. Idea,” said one X user, who used an expletive to express her amazement, in the video’s most-viewed reply.

To be sure, there was also snark of the don’t-quit-your-day-job variety, and some tut-tutting about decorum (“Ukraine is on fire and Blinken is playing the guitar,” one user said). But on the whole, Mr Blinken’s soulful baritone and crunchy blues chords, showcased at an event promoting a State Department “music diplomacy” initiative that was attended by Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, escaped the dreaded label of cringecore.

Perhaps more interesting was the understandable surprise that America’s top diplomat has a rock ’n’ roll bone in his body. Mr Blinken, 61, is unfailingly soft-spoken and so formal that he wore his suit jacket – buttoned, no less – for the jam.

Music is his greatest non-political passion. He once told Rolling Stone magazine that “the thread that runs throughout my life is probably music,” and said that hearing his parents play A Hard Day’s Night by the Beatles as a child was a thunderbolt that has defined him ever since. “I remember being absolutely hooked,” Mr Blinken said in an interview last week.

His great guitar love is Eric Clapton, whom Mr Blinken reports having seen live about 75 times.

Clapton’s bluesy style and frequent covers led Mr Blinken to discover the electric blues greats such as B.B. King, Otis Rush and Luther Allison. One of them discovered him back: While living in Paris with his family at the age of 16, Mr Blinken worked his way to the front of the stage during a performance by King, singing along with the lyrics he had memorised completely.

“He sees me, I guess, and at the end he comes to the edge of the stage and bends down, and gives me his guitar pick,” Mr Blinken said, sounding as if his mind remains slightly blown.

As a young man, well before people called him “Mr Secretary” and bodyguards followed him everywhere, Mr Blinken played in bands and collected at least a half dozen guitars, including a high-end Martin acoustic “that I don’t deserve,” he said. Years of noodling at home with a four-track culminated in his release of three singles on Spotify, under the moniker Ablinken. (Say that out loud slowly for dad-joke effect.)

The Spotify songs, which have collectively been streamed about 150,000 times – watch out, Harry Styles – show off a blues-rock sound with everyman lyrics that bear no relation to the government official who talks about multilateral engagement and “diplomatic variable geometry”. (“And then I came home to you/But you said, ‘Let’s just be friends, yeah’” he sings over staccato electric chords in Lip Service.)

Mr Blinken noted that he had recorded and uploaded the songs between 2018 and 2020, during the Trump era, when he was out of government and unsure whether he would return. “I had little idea that there would be another run at government, or a public career of any kind,” he said. “And so when the president put me forward for this job, there they were.”

The songs, which he has labelled “wonk rock,” occasionally pop up in his official life. They have been blared from speakers at overseas events, including before he addressed embassy employees in San Jose, the capital of Costa Rica, in June 2021. A Finnish radio station broadcast one when Mr Blinken visited Helsinki in June to deliver a speech about the war in Ukraine.