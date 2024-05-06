Judge threatens Trump with jail for gag order violations

NEW YORK – The New York judge presiding over Donald Trump’s historic criminal trial on May 6 again found the former US president in contempt of a gag order, and threatened to jail him if there are further violations.

Trump, 77, is charged with falsifying business records to reimburse his lawyer, Mr Michael Cohen, for a US$130,000 (S$175,500) payment to porn star Stormy Daniels just days prior to the 2016 election against Mrs Hillary Clinton.

Judge Juan Merchan held Trump in contempt of court and fined him US$1,000 for a violation of the gag order prohibiting him from publicly attacking witnesses, jurors or court staff and their relatives.

But Judge Merchan said the fines – Trump was also fined a total of US$9,000 last week – were not serving as a “deterrent” and he would have to consider jail time for further violations.

“As much as I do not want to impose a jail sanction... I want you to understand I will,” the judge told Trump, adding that he understood the “magnitude of such a decision”.

“At the end if the day, I have a job to do and part of that job is to maintain the dignity of the justice system,” the judge said, calling Trump’s defiance a “direct attack on the rule of law”.

Judge Merchan’s ruling came at the start of the third week of testimony in the trial of the Republican presidential candidate for covering up hush money payments to Daniels in a scheme to avoid potentially disastrous publicity just before election day.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, and Mr Cohen, Trump’s ex-lawyer who has become a bitter foe of his former boss, are both expected to testify at some point during the trial.

Ms Hope Hicks, a former close adviser to Trump, testified on May 3 about the “crisis” that engulfed his 2016 presidential campaign after a tape emerged of him bragging about groping women.

She said she was a “little stunned” by the now infamous Access Hollywood tape in which Trump was heard boasting about grabbing women’s genitalia.

“There was consensus among us all that the tape was damaging, this was a crisis,” she added.

Ms Hicks was a key player in the final stages of Trump’s successful 2016 presidential campaign when the hush money payments to Daniels were allegedly made.

According to prosecutors, panic over the tape triggered a Trump campaign effort to silence Daniels over her claim of a 2006 sexual encounter with the married Trump. Trump denies ever having sex with Daniels.