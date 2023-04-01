Tornado pummels Arkansas capital, as huge US storm front moves east

CHICAGO - A fierce tornado blasted through Little Rock, Arkansas, on Friday, ripping away roofs and walls from many buildings, uprooting trees and flipping over vehicles, while the extent of casualties remained unclear.

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences hospital, the state’s only major trauma centre, declared a level-1 mass casualty alert after the tornado struck Little Rock on Friday, according to Ms Andrea Peel, a spokeswoman for the facility.

She told Reuters the centre had so far received only one patient, but that other hospitals were taking patients as well.

There was no immediate word from official authorities on the full extent of injuries and property damage.

“We’re operating in red status, with all hands on deck,” said Mr Aaron Gilkey, spokesman for the Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services (MEMS) agency.

Video shot from a window in Little Rock’s Baptist Health Medical Centre and verified by Reuters showed a towering, swirling black column of air, moisture and dust plowing slowly through the landscape in the near distance.

Aerial footage posted by the Weather Channel showed a heavily damaged area of the city spanning several blocks with numerous homes missing roofs and walls, some of them collapsed, and overturned vehicles littering streets.

The National Weather Service also reported that tornado activity had destroyed several homes and downed trees in and around Little Rock.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr said on Twitter that he had asked Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders to mobilise National Guard troops to assist in the emergency response.

Ms Sanders signed an executive order to immediately authorise US$250,000 (S$330,000) from the state disaster response and recovery fund to be used at the discretion of the director of the state Division of Emergency Management, a local reporter tweeted.

The twister struck the capital city of Arkansas as an immense blast of extreme spring weather swept much of the United States, menacing the nation’s midsection from Texas to the Great Lakes with dangerous thunderstorms and tornadoes.

The National Weather Service was tracking about 18 tornado reports, mostly in Arkansas and Iowa.