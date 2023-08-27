Four people dead in Dollar General store shooting in Jacksonville, Florida

A screenshot of the scene from a social media video posted online. SCREENSHOT: X
JACKSONVILLE, Florida - A shooting at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida, left four people dead on Saturday, Fox News reported.

The Jacksonville Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan told News4JAX a man had barricaded himself in Dollar General on Kings Road.

Jacksonville Council Member Ju’Coby Pittman, who described the incident as a tragedy, said she understood that the suspect was killed.

“The people in this community, they’re hurting and they have every right to. You know, this makes no sense. I am very, very angry right now,” Ms Pittman told reporters at the scene. REUTERS

