Former model accuses Trump of sexual assault

NEW YORK - A former model has accused Mr Donald Trump of sexual assault at the US Open tennis tournament over two decades ago, claims that the United States President's lawyers have called politically motivated ahead of a high stakes election on Nov 3.

Ms Amy Dorris, 48, told The Guardian in an exclusive interview that Mr Trump accosted her outside the bathroom in his VIP box at the tournament in New York on Sept 5, 1997.

Ms Dorris, who was then 24, accuses Mr Trump of sexually groping her, forcing his tongue into her mouth and holding her in a grip she was unable to escape from. "He just shoved his tongue down my throat and I was pushing him off. And then that's when his grip became tighter and his hands were very gropey and all over my butt, my breasts, my back, everything," she said.

"I was in his grip, and I couldn't get out of it. I don't know what you call that when you're sticking your tongue just down someone's throat. But I pushed it out with my teeth. I was pushing it. And I think I might have hurt his tongue."

Mr Trump issued a denial through his lawyers, who noted that Ms Dorris had spent several days with the real estate magnate in the company of her then boyfriend, Mr Jason Binn, who in 1999 had described Mr Trump as his best friend.

But Ms Dorris told The Guardian: "I was there from Florida and I was with Jason. I had no money, nowhere to go. We were going from event to event and it was overwhelming."

She claims she did not fully process what happened until later.

Now 48 and a mother of twin daughters, Ms Dorris said she had thought about speaking out in 2016, when several other women made similar accusations against the then-Republican candidate for president, but had decided against it. "Now I feel like my girls are about to turn 13 years old and I want them to know that you don't let anybody do anything to you that you don't want," she said.

"And I'd rather be a role model. I want them to see that I didn't stay quiet, that I stood up to somebody who did something that was unacceptable."

