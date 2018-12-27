Father takes 6 flights over Christmas to spend time with flight-attendant daughter

This might just be the sweetest gift from a father to daughter this Christmas.

In the spirit of spending time with family this holiday season, an American man booked multiple flights with Delta Air Lines over two days just so that he could be with his daughter, a flight attendant.

On Monday (Dec 24), Facebook user Mike Levy shared that he sat next to the father, Hal, on his flight home to Detroit in the midwestern state of Michigan.

He wrote: "His daughter Pierce was our flight attendant who had to work over Christmas. Hal decided he would spend the holiday with her.

"So, he is flying on each of her flights today and tomorrow around the country to spend time with his daughter for Christmas. What a fantastic father! Wish you both a very Merry Christmas!"

Ms Pierce Vaughan was scheduled to work Christmas Eve and Christmas, and her father had followed her from Fort Myers, Florida, to Detroit and from Detroit to Massachusetts.

Speaking to news website USA Today on Wednesday, Mr Levy said that Mr Vaughan had booked six flights using his daughter's family travel benefits.

On Christmas, Ms Vaughan told her mother Kimberly in a Facebook post that the father-and-daughter pair have made it safely for all the flights.

"Look ma we made it," she wrote.

"Dad's first trip using his benefits was a success! A special thanks to all of the patient, wonderful gate agents around the country and my perfect crew."

She added that there was even a "Christmas miracle" which saw Mr Vaughan being bumped up to first class on one of his flights.

As of Thursday afternoon, Mr Levy's post has received more than 135,000 likes and over 27,000 shares.

Facebook user Pat Dalton said: "What an awesome father/daughter. Glad they could share the holiday."