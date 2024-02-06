Deadly California atmospheric river storm triggers flooding, power outages

LOS ANGELES - A deadly Pacific storm, the second “Pineapple Express” to sweep the West Coast in less than a week, stalled over Southern California on Feb 5, unleashing torrential downpours that triggered street flooding and mudslides throughout the region.

Extreme-weather advisories for floods, high wind and winter storm conditions were posted on Feb 5 across parts of California and south-western Arizona where some 35 million people live.

The National Weather Service documented staggering rainfall amounts from the storm, which lashed Northern California on Feb 4 with hurricane-force gusts of wind, along with heavy precipitation that intensified as the system moved south on Feb 4 night and Feb 5.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said more than 25.4cm of rain had fallen since Feb 4 across the Los Angeles area, the nation’s second-largest city, with much more expected before showers were due to taper off on Feb 6.

“Significant flooding is ongoing and expected to expand,” the NWS said in a notice posted online.

The intense rainfall, with heavy snow in high-elevation mountain areas, was carried to California by a storm system meteorologists call an atmospheric river, a vast airborne current of dense moisture funneled inland from the Pacific.

The latest tempest, and a less powerful storm that hit California on Wednesday and Thursday, also qualified as a “Pineapple Express”, a type of atmospheric river originating from the subtropical waters around Hawaii.

Winds gusting to 121kmh on Feb 4 downed trees and utility lines across the San Francisco Bay Area and California’s Central Coast, knocking out power to roughly 875,000 homes at the storm’s peak in that region.

At least two people were killed by wind-toppled trees on Feb 4 — an 82-year-old man in the former gold rush town of Yuba City and a 45-year-old man at Boulder Creek in the coastal Santa Cruz Mountains

The greatest flash-flooding threat on Feb 5 centred on Southern California, the NWS said, as the system slowly pivoted and pushed farther into the interior of California, but forecasters said “catastrophic” impacts were unlikely.

“There is widespread moderate flooding, but right now things seem to be somewhat manageable,” said Dr Daniel Swain, a meteorologist and climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles, during a briefing on YouTube on Feb 5.

Still, rescue teams have pulled dozens of people to safety statewide, mostly motorists stranded in cars by rising waters when they tried to drive through flooded roadways, according to Mr Brian Ferguson, spokesperson for the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (OES).

He said evacuation orders also were in effect for several Southern California neighborhoods considered to be at particularly high risk of flash floods and mudslides.

“We’re not out of the woods yet,” Mr Ferguson told Reuters by telephone. “There could continue to be very dangerous impacts all through Southern California today and tomorrow.”