US Coast Guard boards vessel that dragged anchor near California pipeline

LOS ANGELES (BLOOMBERG) - The United States Coast Guard boarded a container ship that dragged its anchor near to a Southern California undersea pipeline that was the source of an oil spill earlier this month.

Coast Guard and National Transportation Safety Board investigators boarded the MSC Danit on Saturday (Oct 16) in the Port of Long Beach, according to a release from the agency.

In stormy weather on Jan 25, the ship dragged its anchor in close proximity to the pipeline which was the source of a major oil spill off Orange County this month that forced the closure of beaches and sullied wetlands.

The Coast Guard has designated MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company SA, operator of the vessel, and Dordellas Finance Corp, its owner, as "parties in interest" to the investigation.

An e-mail to Mediterranean Shipping sent on Saturday for comment wasn't returned.

The growth of marine life around the breach in the Amplify Energy Corp pipeline indicated that an anchor dragged by the line a while ago, rather than recently, US Coast Guard officials said last week, adding that they were looking at Jan 24 and Jan 25 as dates of interest because of a large storm at that time.

A total of 24 ships pulled anchor and sailed into open ocean due to the rough conditions.

The ship was in the correct anchorage location on Jan 18 but, on Jan 25, it started to drift to the east and crossed the pipeline multiple times that morning before heading offshore towards Catalina Island, according to Mr John Amos, president of SkyTruth, which used AIS ship tracking data from exactEarth to research ships in the area.