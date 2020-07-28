Chinese researcher charged in US with visa fraud detained by judge

SACRAMENTO (BLOOMBERG) - A Chinese researcher in US custody on charges of visa fraud made her initial appearance in federal court in Sacramento, California.

Tang Juan appeared on Monday (July 27) before US Magistrate Judge Deborah Barnes and was ordered to be held until an Aug 10 hearing at which she may seek release on bail.

Tang took shelter at the Chinese consulate in San Francisco after federal agents interviewed her at the University of California at Davis about allegedly lying about her military service.

Officials haven't explained how she came to be in federal custody last week. The Chinese Foreign Ministry called her case a "political persecution".