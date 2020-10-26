Blocs of key voters that can decide the election

WHITE SUBURBAN WOMEN

Despite Mr Trump's direct appeals to "the suburban housewives of America" with promises to "save" their neighbourhoods, white women living in the suburbs have moved away from Mr Trump since 2016. But enough of them might support him in swing states for him to eke out a narrower win this year.

Sara Tanner, 39, housewife Elkhorn, Wisconsin

VOTING FOR TRUMP

Most important issue for her: Being pro-life

Why Trump appeals to her: His honesty and pro-life position

I think it's okay to protest. I think when it comes to burning things down, destroying property, throwing rocks at windows, that is no longer protesting, that is rioting. I 100 per cent support law and order and I think funding the police is super important. I think they need, if anything, more training, more resources, so they can continue doing the great job they're doing.

MS SARA TANNER (with her three children aged five to 11), explaining her stance against racial justice protests in Kenosha, an hour's drive from her home.

WHITE BLUE-COLLAR VOTERS

Representing Mr Trump's base, white voters without college degrees are solidly behind him. But they need to turn out in numbers matching - or indeed, exceeding - those who turned out in the last election to seal the deal for him.

James Crow, 65, former Marine and now a local pickup and delivery driver Gastonia, North Carolina

VOTING FOR TRUMP

Most important issue for him: The economy and the right to bear arms

Why Trump appeals to him: His stewardship of the economy

There needs to be some police reform, he (Mr Trump) admits that. The George Floyd incident was horrible. But you can't de-fund the police.

MR JAMES CROW, explaining his position in regard to the George Floyd incident, where an unarmed black man was killed by a police officer, prompting calls for police reform.

SENIORS

If there is one group that has swung the hardest from Mr Trump to Mr Biden, it is seniors. This could spell trouble for the President as they are also disproportionately represented in battleground states, as well as being the ones most likely to turn up to vote.

Joe Clouse, 77, retired school district superintendent Miami, Florida

VOTING FOR BIDEN

Most important issue for him: Sustaining social security

Why Biden appeals to him: His compassion

I think you have to be a compassionate president. You can't be one that bullies or dictates. It has upset so many people with what's going on because he (Mr Trump) has been unrealistic and unprofessional.

Mr Joe Clouse

LATINO VOTERS

Latinos are one of the fastest-growing voter groups and one of the most diverse. Overall, they mostly lean Democrat, although Republicans have been making real inroads over the years. In swing states like Florida, where they make up 20 per cent of the population, their support could hand Mr Trump or Mr Biden an Electoral College victory.

Christian Chavez, 27, flier distributor Washington, DC

VOTING FOR BIDEN

Most important issue for him: Immigration

Why Biden appeals to him: His decency

He (Mr Trump) knew about it (Covid-19), he just didn't want to care about the United States. He didn't care about the people, he just cared for himself. That's the only thing he's there for, for himself.

MR CHAVEZ, commenting on Mr Trump's handling of Covid-19.

AFRICAN-AMERICANS

Black voters, particularly older women, overwhelmingly back Mr Biden. But Mr Trump has been gaining some ground among younger voters and men, and if he manages to shave off some of Mr Biden's support from this group, it might be enough for him to win some crucial swing states.

Alysa C, 34, works in photography and graphic design Prince George's County, Maryland

VOTING FOR BIDEN

Most important issue for her: African-Americans' rights and women's rights

Why Biden appeals to her: He is better informed on race issues.

In the first debate, Trump pretty much said 'we don't need racial sensitivity training, I don't care for it, it doesn't represent American values'. As a black person watching that, it broke my heart. It made me feel like he was saying he didn't care about black people and didn't want to hear their perspective at all. I don't have patience for that.

MS ALYSA C