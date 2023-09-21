Biden meets Israel’s Netanyahu, after months-long delay

NEW YORK - President Joe Biden met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel on Wednesday morning at a hotel near the United Nations, bestowing him with a mixture of encouragement and criticism that both soothed and aggravated months-long tensions between the two men.

In granting Mr Netanyahu an audience, Mr Biden provided the embattled Israeli leader with a small public relations victory: It was their first in-person encounter since Mr Netanyahu returned to office in December, and it ended Mr Biden’s informal moratorium on contact with the prime minister.

Mr Biden also hinted that Mr Netanyahu might be invited to a more formal meeting at the White House within months – a major boost for the prime minister. “I hope we will see each other in Washington by the end of the year,” the president said.

Israeli prime ministers are typically welcomed at the Oval Office within months of their election, and Mr Netanyahu has yet to receive an invitation.

But Mr Biden’s other comments before the meeting showed that the relationship still remains thorny. The president voiced gentle criticism at Mr Netanyahu’s efforts to reduce the power of Israel’s Supreme Court, a contentious move that has set off one of the worst domestic crises in Israeli history.

He also pushed Mr Netanyahu to preserve the possibility of creating a Palestinian state, implicitly criticising several recent moves by Mr Netanyahu’s government to entrench Israeli control of the West Bank.

“Today, we’re going to discuss some of the hard issues – upholding democratic values that lie at the heart of our partnership, including checks and balances in our systems, and preserving the path to a negotiated two-state solution,” Mr Biden said, at the start of the meeting.

But Mr Biden also offered Mr Netanyahu some encouragement, promising to block Iranian efforts to secure a nuclear weapon – and to continue to help normalise ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

“Even when we have our differences, my commitment to Israel is ironclad,” Mr Biden said.