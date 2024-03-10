2 US women charged for driving dead man to bank to withdraw $1,200 from his account

Two women in Ohio were arrested in a bizarre case of theft where they drove a deceased man to a bank to withdraw US$900 (S$1,200) from his account, according to US media.

On March 4, Loreen Bea Feralo, 55, and Karen Casbohm, 63, were charged for driving the body of 80-year-old Douglas Layman to a bank drive-through window in Ashtabula city in Ohio, according to the New York Post.

After withdrawing the sum, the women dropped the corpse off at an emergency room at Ashtabula County Medical Centre, without identifying Mr Layman or themselves.

One of the women called the hospital a few hours later and provided some personal information about him, and authorities were able to identify him, said Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell on March 7, according to Fox News.

Officers were then dispatched to Mr Layman’s home and spoke to the two women, who said he had died at his home in Ashtabula earlier in the day.

Mr Layman’s cause of death is currently unknown and officials said an autopsy to determine his death could take eight months.

The women, who were not related to Mr Layman but lived with him, moved his corpse into their vehicle with the aid of a third unnamed person.

Chief Stell said that Mr Layman’s body was positioned in the front seat of the vehicle so the bank staff could see him to make the withdrawal.

“The bank had allowed this previously as long as they were accompanied by him,” said Chief Stell.

AP reported that the women were driven to commit the theft due to pressing bills they needed to pay.

The women were charged with theft and gross abuse of a corpse and Ohio police said investigations are ongoing.

Casbohm was put on trial and ordered held on US$5,000 bond while Feralo is scheduled for trial.

If convicted, they could face up to a year in prison on each charge.

Chief Stell told Fox News that the case remains under investigation and the two women could face additional charges.

This was not the first time the women were accused of committing a crime.

The New York Post reported that Feralo and Casbohlm has been previously convicted of drug possession, trespassing and theft.