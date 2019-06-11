133 million bees on the loose after truck overturns in US

WASHINGTON (DPA) - A driver error led to a truck overturning and its cargo of an estimated 133 million bees escaping in the US state of Montana, local media reported on Tuesday (June 11).

Fuel was leaking from the truck, mandating a quick response by rescue workers, who used "self-contained breathing apparatus packs (to) minimise and reduce the risk of being stung," assistant fire chief Brian Nickolay was quoted as saying by broadcaster KBZK.

NBC news said local officials put out warnings amid concerns for people with bee allergies.

No one was hurt in the crash, the media outlets reported.

A beekeeper was called in to assist the rescue crews and NBC reported that the owner of the cargo may give whatever bees are recaptured to local residents.

Truck bound for North Dakota carrying 40,000 lbs of bees crashes on Durston Rd near Gooch Hill Rd in #Bozeman. Road is closed temporarily. Two in truck were NOT hurt. @KBZK pic.twitter.com/VU83F1hJcs — Cody Boyer (@NewsManBoyer) June 11, 2019