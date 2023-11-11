Tracing the Chinese-American experience

WASHINGTON – From gold panning to particle physics, Chinese Americans have played a key role in the history of the United States, while also facing discrimination and exclusion.

It was in 1785 that the first documented Chinese arrived in the US.

The three men from Guangzhou were crew members on the Pallas, which docked in Baltimore, Maryland, on Aug 9. The captain of the ship later retired and the stranded men petitioned in vain to be sent home. There might have been earlier undocumented Chinese crew members on vessels travelling between North America and China.

Here’s a timeline on Chinese-American milestones:

1790

The first statute to codify naturalisation is enacted and restricts citizenship to white people of “good moral character”. Under this law, immigrants of China and other Asian nations are barred from citizenship until 1952.

1830

Three Chinese men are counted in a US census for the first time. The country’s population is 12.9 million.

1834

Afong Moy, the first known female Chinese immigrant to the US, is taken from her home town of Guangzhou by traders to New York City. Exhibited as “The Chinese Lady”, she is advertised as having four-inch “little feet”, a result of foot binding.

1844

The US and China’s Qing Dynasty sign their first treaty of peace, amity and commerce.

1848

Gold is discovered in California, attracting a flood of fortune hunters from south-east China. As competition for claims heats up, the gold rush ends up stoking anti-Chinese sentiments.

In the same year, San Francisco’s Chinatown, the first in the US, is founded. The Chinese population in the US grows to about 25,000 in 1852.

1854

Yung Wing becomes the first Chinese student to graduate from an American university, Yale College. He returns to China and persuades the Qing government to send 120 Chinese students to the US for higher studies. Among them is Zhan Tianyou, known as “the father of China’s railroads”, and Tang Guo’an, the first president of Tsinghua College, forerunner of the prestigious Tsinghua University.

The California Supreme Court rules that Chinese immigrants cannot testify in court against white citizens.

1932

Anna May Wong, the first Chinese-American film star in Hollywood, stars in Shanghai Express alongside Marlene Dietrich.