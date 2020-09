I COULD PUKE



The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards could well be the world's funniest photography competition. It has just announced the top images for 2020 - and they are absolutely brilliant. The online competition, founded by professional photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam, both passionate conservationists, is a global, free-to-enter contest showcasing funny images of the earth's most amazing wildlife. In addition to providing some light-hearted relief, the competition aims to highlight the important message of wildlife conservation in an engaging and positive way, working with its main partner - the Born Free Foundation. PHOTOS: COMEDY WILDLIFE PHOTO AWARDS 2020



PHOTO: Christina Holfelder/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020

ANIMAL: Gentoo Penguin

LOCATION: Falkland Islands

SERIOUSLY, WOULD YOU SHARE SOME



PHOTO: Krisztina Scheeff/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020



ANIMAL: Atlantic puffin

LOCATION: Scotland, UK

SMILEY



PHOTO: Arthur Telle Thiemenn/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020



ANIMAL: Sparisoma cretense

LOCATION: El Hierro, Canary Islands

IT'S THE LAST DAY OF SCHOOL HOLIDAYS



PHOTO: Max Teo/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020



ANIMAL: Smooth-coated otter

LOCATION: Singapore