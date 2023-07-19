The art of diplomacy and the price of fish

High seas biodiversity treaty is a key piece of the global conservation jigsaw, and is urgently needed as threats grow.

It might be a bit hard to fathom a world without fish or seafood, but high diplomacy could have just saved us from that prospect.

In June, the world’s first international treaty to protect biodiversity on the high seas was adopted at the United Nations in New York.

This is a key piece of the global conservation jigsaw that sets out clearer rules for conserving and sustainably using nature in the open ocean. It also bolsters another major UN biodiversity agreement clinched in December 2022 to protect and restore at least 30 per cent of the Earth’s land and water by 2030.

The open ocean is home to some of the richest, and most remote, bounties of nature and its well-being is vital for the planet and survival of humanity. Not least, it is also essential for the stability of supplies of seafood, including fish, and their prices.

But only one per cent of the high seas is currently regulated. The high seas refers to the nearly two-thirds of the world’s ocean that lies outside the jurisdiction of any state. This vast area has never been legally protected. It is vulnerable to industrial fishing, pollution, growing interest in seabed mining and the accelerating impacts of climate change, underscoring the urgent need for the treaty.

The agreement is the result of hard work by diplomats from nearly 200 nations, scientists and non-governmental organisations. It is the product of years of negotiations skillfully guided by Ms Rena Lee, Singapore’s Ambassador for Oceans and Law of the Sea Issues.

But the work is far from done and the art of diplomacy will be needed more than ever to put the treaty into action and to activate one of its key tools – the creation of marine protected areas, or MPAs. If properly designed and managed, these can act as safe havens in nature, allowing sea life to flourish and help spread its abundance to other areas.

The treaty, also known as “BBNJ” (biodiversity beyond national jurisdiction), will for the first time guide the creation of MPAs on the high seas.

At present, the vast majority of MPAs are within national boundaries near the coast. There are regional fisheries management organisations (RFMO) that regulate regional fishing activities on the high seas. But their focus, and authority, is much more narrowly defined. They do not aim to protect and conserve all the biodiversity in their areas and they focus only on a few dozen species of fish.

Nature’s storehouse

Scientists and conservation groups have long backed the creation of a global network of high seas MPAs and the treaty provides the framework to do this – though the full process has still to be agreed.

The key with MPAs is that they can help marine life recover from over-exploitation or protect specific areas from harm. And that is going to be vital, especially for efforts to protect the abundance of fish for future human generations as a source of food and livelihoods.

British marine biologist Callum Roberts has said creating large-scale networks of marine protected areas can have spillover effects, boosting biodiversity beyond MPA boundaries.

“The thing about marine reserves is that they’re leaky and that means that they can leak benefits into the surrounding fishing grounds. When you protect an area from fishing, what happens is that the fish live longer, they grow larger, they produce many, many times more offspring,” said Dr Roberts, a professor of marine conservation in the Centre for Ecology and Conservation at the University of Exeter’s Cornwall campus.

Fish eggs and larvae are transported on ocean currents over long distances, so they replenish the fishing grounds far away, he said. “Protected areas will work wherever you establish them as long as you protect them highly from the sources of harm and damage - and if you do that, you get a great outcome,” he said in 2019.

MPAs on the high seas can be effective tools in building ocean resilience to climate change, avoiding fisheries collapse, and preserving biodiversity, said Ms Liz Karan, Ocean Governance Project director at the Pew Charitable Trusts.

“They would provide important stepping-stones along the routes of highly migratory species such as turtles, whales, and seabirds, promote genetic diversity, and help maintain carbon stocks,” she told The Straits Times.

A study published in the journal Nature in 2014 identified key characteristics of effective MPAs and showed that the conservation benefits of these areas increase exponentially with the presence of five key features: no take, well enforced, old (more than 10 years), large (more than 100 sq km), and isolated by deep water or sand. No take refers to prohibiting the extraction or significant destruction of natural or cultural resources.

Scientists have found that no-take marine reserves are effective tools for restoring and preserving biodiversity, Ms Karan said. She pointed to a recent analysis that found the average biomass of fish within a marine reserve is 670 per cent greater than in adjacent unprotected areas and 343 per cent more than in partially protected MPAs.

But for MPAs to be effective, the fishing industry needs to come on board, said Edward Game, lead scientist and director of conservation for The Nature Conservancy’s Asia-Pacific region.

MPAs are an important tool, but they are not a tool principally to manage fisheries – they should complement the role of regional fisheries bodies, Dr Game told ST.

The problem is that the fishing industry is heavily subsidised by many governments and the financial incentives are not focused on sustainable fishing, he said.

“To really manage fisheries sustainably, you need to have enough information about what fisheries are doing, what fish they’re catching, both the target species and non-target species, which we don’t really have at the moment.”

But he said there was hope that focusing on protecting biodiversity in specific zones in the ocean under BBNJ will prompt nations to have better oversight of their fleets, including tackling “dark fleets” that turn off their satellite tracking transponders.

Plenty of fish in the sea?

Overfishing is a global, and growing, problem as demand for fish grows.

Climate change is another threat. Research shows some fish species are migrating to cooler waters nearer the poles and away from the tropics. Warmer and more acidic oceans are also affecting fish health and that of their prey and damaging coral reefs, which are biodiversity treasure troves.

“Climate change is expected to affect marine fisheries productivity because of changes in water temperature, ocean currents and other ocean conditions,” said Ms Karan.

Yet more than ever, fish are in demand.

Fish provide about 3.3 billion people with almost 20 per cent of their average per-capita intake of animal protein, according to the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO). Asia is home to 60 per cent of the world’s population and employs 85 per cent of the world’s fisheries and aquaculture workers, the FAO says.

The UN agency says the fraction of global fishery stocks within biologically sustainable levels decreased to 64.6 per cent in 2019, 1.2 per cent lower than in 2017 – underscoring the need for increased conservation and better fisheries management.

None more so than in the South China Sea, one of the world’s most overfished areas. Apart from unsustainable catches, studies have warned of the growing threats from warmer waters and rampant illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing.

A November 2021 study concluded that immediate action to reduce fishing in the East and South China Sea was necessary to reverse the collapse.

“Under a severe climate change trajectory, which indicates a two-degree Celsius warming by 2050, the South China Sea is likely to experience significant declines in key commercial fish and invertebrate species, placing many regional fishing economies at risk of devastating failure,” said the study involving scientists and economists from the University of British Columbia, University of Hong Kong with backing from the ADM Capital Foundation.

Deft diplomacy

Faced with growing urgency to act, what’s next for BBNJ? First, at least 60 nations must ratify the treaty before it can go into effect, which could take a few years. After that, the first Conference of the Parties (COP) must be held. This is where key decisions are taken.

It might take several COP meetings to fully define the rules on creating MPAs, said Dr Youna Lyons, senior research fellow with the Asia-Pacific Centre for International Law at the National University of Singapore.

Under the treaty, only states can propose areas that need protection and they need to provide scientific evidence to support this as well as outline the threats to the area. Details on how to enforce an MPA need to be spelled out, too.

The nominating state, or states, would then need to take the proposal to regional nations, institutions and other interested parties to get feedback and win support, she said.

“The objective is that you want to identify which activities are having an adverse impact on the resources that you want to protect, so that you can start conceiving what activities need to be restricted and how you would go about restricting those activities,” said Dr Lyons.

And this is where diplomacy really kicks into gear. Because some nations might not agree to restrictions or limits to some areas.

“The spatial management is going to be difficult. There’s no question,” said Dr Game, referring to MPAs. “We’ve got examples of just how difficult it is from CCAMLR,” he said, referring to the Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources, a separate conservation body.

The commission created the world’s largest MPA in the Ross Sea in 2016, covering 1.55 million sq km. But despite overwhelming support for additional Antarctic MPAs, China and Russia have consistently blocked their creation.

For BBNJ, the COP would need to convene to decide on MPA proposals by consensus ideally, said Dr Lyons. But there is a mechanism that allows for a majority vote to bypass objectors, preventing one or a few nations from being blockers.

Ring of power

BBNJ is designed to be effective in other ways, too. The treaty is designed to influence a whole range of other international agreements governing activities at sea.

The treaty is one of three implementing agreements under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (Unclos), a 1982 agreement that sets out rules governing all uses of the oceans and their resources.

BBNJ fills a gap in Unclos by enhancing the international legal regime on conservation and sustainable use of biological diversity on the high seas.

In addition to creating a procedure to establish large-scale MPAs, the agreement establishes the sharing of benefits from marine genetic resources and sets out rules to conduct environmental impact assessments.

“The BBNJ instrument is a missing piece. It is designed to fit itself into an already very complex existing legal fabric. It’s not a magic wand. But it creates a linkage between existing institutions that we didn’t have before,” Dr Lyons said.

Its influence will seep through these existing institutions. “It’s a bit like an octopus,” she added.

BBNJ is only an extended arm of Unclos, she said. “Unclos has been invented to be the treaty that rules them all – like the Lord of the Rings,” she said, with BBNJ one of the rings of power.

For now, nations need to get on board and quickly ratify the treaty. Diplomacy has provided a much-needed foundation on which to build a system to preserve and protect the rich biodiversity on the high seas - including fish.

With careful management of life on the high seas, plus global efforts to start cutting greenhouse gas emissions, there should be enough fish in the sea for future generations of people.

“I’m hopeful. I’m really pleased to see us take this step,” said Dr Game of the BBNJ treaty.

“We’re not picking up the scraps in those areas. There’s still a great deal of biodiversity on the high seas.”