Thaksin attempts to reconnect with masses through Chiang Mai trip

BANGKOK - Shorn of the neck brace he has worn in public since he was paroled, Thailand’s former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra sat alongside incumbent Premier Srettha Thavisin for a homecoming dinner in the northern province of Chiang Mai on March 15.

When quizzed by reporters the next day if Mr Srettha – who also happened to be in Chiang Mai for a work trip – had asked for advice, the billionaire replied: “I only told him not to work till midnight, because I worry about the overtime payment.”