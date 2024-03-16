News analysis

Thaksin attempts to reconnect with masses through Chiang Mai trip

Tan Hui Yee
Indochina Bureau Chief
Analysts say Mr Thaksin Shinawatra's trip to his hometown is aimed at reviving support for Thailand’s ruling Pheu Thai party. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Mar 16, 2024, 09:47 PM
Published
Mar 16, 2024, 08:30 PM
BANGKOK - Shorn of the neck brace he has worn in public since he was paroled, Thailand’s former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra sat alongside incumbent Premier Srettha Thavisin for a homecoming dinner in the northern province of Chiang Mai on March 15.

When quizzed by reporters the next day if Mr Srettha – who also happened to be in Chiang Mai for a work trip – had asked for advice, the billionaire replied: “I only told him not to work till midnight, because I worry about the overtime payment.”

