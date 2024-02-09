Swiss police kill axe-wielding hostage taker on train

ESSERT-SOUS-CHAMPVENT, Switzerland - The Swiss authorities said a man armed with an axe and a knife held 15 hostages on a train for almost four hours, until police stormed the train and fatally wounded him late on Feb 8.

The incident occurred in the town of Essert-sous-Champvent on the train line connecting Baulmes and Yverdon-les-Bains in the Swiss canton of Vaud near the French border.

“The hostages were all released unharmed,” police in the Vaud canton said in a statement on Feb 9. “The hostage taker was fatally wounded during the intervention.”

Police did not provide any details regarding the possible motives of the man. Police said he was a 32-year-old Iranian asylum seeker.

Vaud canton police spokesperson Jean-Christophe Sauterel said there was no indication that the hostage-taking was a terrorist incident.

Prosecutor General Eric Kaltenrieder told local media: “It’s an unprecedented event given the number of victims, 15 hostages and the intervention of 60 police.”

Hostage situations are rare in Switzerland but have occurred at banks and businesses. In January 2022, employees of a watch making firm were taken hostage and forced to open a vault containing precious metals. REUTERS