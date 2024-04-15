Survivors return to site of Israel festival mass killing

RE’IM (Israel) – Neria Goelman and Hannah Zedek, who both escaped the bloody Hamas attack on the Nova music festival in southern Israel six months ago, found the bush they were searching for.

“It was in this bush that we hid for four hours,” Goelman said, standing in front of the shrub.

“Then it caught fire because the terrorists fired grenade launchers and we had to flee,” added the 21-year-old, who along with Zedek, 20, had been security guards at the festival.

Thousands of young people had gathered on Oct 6 and 7 to dance to electronic music at the festival, which was held near the Re’im kibbutz close to the Gaza border.

Fighters from Palestinian militant group Hamas crossed over and killed 364 people at the festival.

The victims accounted for nearly a third of the 1,170 people killed in the Oct 7 attack, most of them civilians, according to Israeli figures.

Israel launched a retaliatory offensive against Hamas that has killed at least 33,729 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry.

Goelman and Zedek returned to Re’im on April 10 along with about 10 other survivors for a trip organised by a group called A Future for the Survivors and the Wounded.

Accompanied by AFP, the pair retraced the route they took as they fled the clearing where the festival was held.

After a 10-minute walk through the forest, they crossed a concrete road and found their hideout.

“I want to say thank you,” Zedek said as she scrambled through the bush’s branches.

Afraid to come back

Out of the 250 people taken hostage during the Hamas attack, more than 40 had been at the festival. An estimated 129 hostages remain in Gaza, including 34 the Israeli army says are dead.

In Re’im, the clearing that had once been the festival’s dance floor is now an open-air memorial, dotted with pictures of all the young people who were slain or kidnapped.

Relatives of the victims and other supporters come to the site to pay their respects, some leaving flowers.

It was the first time Mor Zalah had returned to the site since the attack.