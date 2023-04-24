‘I’ve used all my life savings’: S. African conservationist seeks billionaire to take over rhino farm

JOHANNESBURG - A former businessman who spent his vast fortune on a 30-year quest to save rhinoceroses, running a farm which breeds them, is throwing in the towel.

South African conservationist John Hume, 81, will auction off his rhino farm – the world’s largest – to the highest bidder on April 26. Bids start at US$10 million.

“I’m left with nothing except 2,000 rhinos and 8,000 ha of land,” Mr Hume said in an interview with AFP ahead of the sale.

South Africa is home to nearly 80 per cent of the world’s rhinos, making it a hot spot for poaching driven by demand from Asia, where horns are used in traditional medicine for their supposed therapeutic effect.

The South African government said 448 of the rare animals were killed across the country last year, only three fewer than in 2021 despite increased protection at national parks such as the renowned Kruger.

Poachers have increasingly targeted privately owned reserves in their hunt for horns, which consist mainly of hard keratin, the same substance found in human nails.

They are highly sought after on black markets, where the price per weight rivals that of gold and cocaine at an estimated US$60,000 (S$80,000) per kilogramme.

$200 million spent was ‘worth it’

Mr Hume said that, through the years, he had lavished around US$150 million (S$200.5 million) on his massive philanthropic project to save the world’s second-largest land mammal.

“From a rhino point of view, it was definitely worth it,” the bespectacled octogenarian wearing a chequered shirt said in a Zoom interview.

“There are many more rhinos on Earth than when I started the project.”

Mr Hume, who made his fortune developing tourist resorts, said he fell in love with the animals somewhat by accident. He bought the first specimen after retiring with dreams of running a farm.

“I’ve used all my life savings on that population of rhinos for 30 years. And I finally ran out of money,” he said.

His heavily guarded farm, at an undisclosed location in the North West province, has around 2,000 southern white rhinos – a species that was hunted to near extinction in the late 19th century. Its population gradually recovered, thanks to decades of protection and breeding efforts.