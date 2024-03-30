Senegal top court confirms Faye's election victory

FILE PHOTO: Senegal's president-elect Bassirou Diomaye Faye speaks during a press conference in Dakar, Senegal March 25, 2024. REUTERS/ Luc Gnago/File Photo
Updated
Mar 30, 2024, 04:26 AM
Published
Mar 30, 2024, 04:26 AM

DAKAR - Senegal's Constitutional Council on Friday confirmed the presidential election victory of opposition candidate Bassirou Diomaye Faye, paving the way for his inauguration as the country's fifth president.

The top court validated provisional results announced on Wednesday based on vote tallies from 100% of polling stations.

Faye won more than 54% of votes in last Sunday's delayed presidential poll, with ruling coalition candidate Amadou Ba taking over 35%.

He is expected to be sworn in to replace outgoing President Macky Sall on April 2. REUTERS

